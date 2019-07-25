Monkey menace on the rise in Shimla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Monkey menace in Shimla has reached a tipping point, with at least ten incidents of monkey bites reported daily in the capital city.

"We get 8-10 cases of monkey bites daily. In 2-3 cases, the patient sustains serious injuries. The number of cases is increasing each day," Dr J Raj, Medical Superintendent at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital told ANI.

Expressing displeasure over the menace, Raj urged the public not to feed the monkeys, adding that feeding the animal should be made a punishable offence.

In February this year, monkeys were declared vermin by the government in 91 places across the state, the state's Forest Minister Govind Thakur had said.

"Declaring monkey a vermin is a mere eyewash. They declared them vermin under the pressure of certain NGOs. It is the duty of the government to either cull or translocate them," said Yogendra Kanwar, a local resident.

He had also said that if the government cannot do anything, locals will take the matter into their own hands.

Over 1,000 monkeys were sterilised last month at Ranibagh Wildlife Transit Rescue Centre of Nainital Forest Department, to curb monkey menace in Uttarakhand.

(ANI)

