Monkey sits on UP cop's shoulder, gives hair treatment

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): A video showing a cop receiving hair treatment from a monkey in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district has gone viral on social media.

In the 53 seconds video, the monkey could be seen sitting on the shoulder of Station House Officer (SHO) Srikanth Dwivedi as he flips through the documents and remains engrossed in his work.

The cop is seen working calmly with utmost dedication while the animal wades through his hair in an attempt to find lice.

"The monkey came inside the station premises in the afternoon and bit one of the woman officers. After that, he sat on my desk and as I tried to move, attacked me too. He later ensconced on my chair and began flipping through my hair," said Srikanth Dwivedi.

Dwivedi said that the monkey continued to roam around in the station till midnight. "In the morning, he was released in the nearby forest area," he said.

The clip, which was shared by the Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Srivastav on his official Twitter account, has, by far, been seen 16,000 times and received over 1,000 likes.

"The experience of this inspector shows that if one does not want to be disturbed while working, he should use Reetha, Shikakai or a good shampoo," Srivastav tweeted along with the video.

In the comment section of the video, Twitterati extolled the patience exhibited by the police officer.

"Inspector Sahab is totally unfazed, though. No monkey business," said a netizen.

Another person tweeted in Hindi and said, "He should use lice treatment shampoo." (ANI)

