Monkeypox: 70 isolation rooms set up across 6 hospitals in Delhi

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Soon after Delhi reported the third case of Monkeypox, a total of seventy isolation rooms have been set up across six hospitals in the national capital to tackle the situation, informed officials from Delhi government health department on Tuesday.

The Delhi government has set up twenty isolation rooms at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, while ten isolation rooms have been set up in Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB) hospital and ten at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital.

Delhi government has also directed three private hospitals to create atleast ten isolation rooms for Monkeypox cases.

These three private hospitals are Kailash Deepak Hospital, East Delhi; M D City Hospital, North Delhi and Batra Hospital & Research Centre, Tughlakabad South Delhi, the official statement said.

Delhi reported three cases of Monkeypox so far, out of these three positive cases one patient has been cured and discharged while two are still under treatment and admitted at the hospital.

Speaking to ANI, the Medical Director of LNJP hospital Dr Suresh Kumar said, "We have successfully discharged the patient who was Delhi's first case of monkeypox. The man recovered in 25 days as all symptoms waned away. He went back being very healthy and happy."

Responding to the third case that was reported today evening, Kumar said, "The patient has maculopapular and vesiculopustular rashes over the thighs, face, etc. Right now, he has a low-grade fever and skin lesions. We have kept him in an isolation facility."



Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government is ready with all preventive measures.

"Not many cases of Monkeypox have been reported in India, yet we are ready with all the preventive measures in place. The Delhi Government is taking several important steps to prevent monkeypox infection from spreading across the capital," Sisodia said in a statement.

"Delhi Government is keeping an eye on the complete situation of monkeypox infection and has done all the preparations to fight back. Looking at the current situation, isolation rooms have been set up in government and private hospitals," Deputy CM said.

The number of rooms will be increased in the future as per the requirement, as per the statement.

All the arrangements have been made as per the global standards to fight the infectious monkeypox virus, he added.

Meanwhile, one more Nigerian man living in the national capital tested positive for Monkeypox, taking the tally of the viral disease in Delhi to three, said official sources on Tuesday.

On Monday, a 35-year-old Nigerian man living in Delhi, with no recent international travel history, tested positive for monkeypox.

On July 30, the first death of Monkeypox was reported in the country. A 22-year-old man who had tested positive for Monkeypox in UAE arrived in India on July 22 and was admitted to a hospital on July 27 after again testing positive for Monkeypox. (ANI)

