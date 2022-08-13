Monkeypox situation continuously monitored in national capital, no need to panic: Delhi govt

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): The Delhi government issued an official statement on Saturday confirming the fifth case of Monkeypox.

"As of now, five confirmed cases of Monkeypox have been reported in Delhi; one has recovered and been discharged," the Delhi government said in a statement.

"The Monkeypox situation is being continuously monitored in Delhi. There is no need to panic," the statement added.

In the context of preparedness and measures taken by the government of Delhi, three government and three private hospitals with isolation rooms have been fully prepared. The maximum number of rooms is reserved in Lok Nayak Hospital. The suspected cases are to be referred and isolated in six hospitals for treatment.

"Guidelines for the management of monkeypox (on disease transmission, surveillance and case definitions; diagnosis and case management; infection prevention and control; and personal protective equipment) have been shared with all Govt/ Pvt hospitals," stated the government of Delhi.

"District Surveillance Units (DSUs) are in place for surveillance including contact tracing and follow up, and have been sensitized as per the Govt. of India guidelines," it further explained.

"The training has been provided to all designated hospitals on Monkeypox and reviews

meetings on preparedness for monkeypox have been held at various levels under the chairmanships of higher authorities," the statement read

"GNCT of Delhi is maintaining a close watch over the evolving situation," it stated. (ANI)