Monsoon expected to make landfall in Kerala today: IMD

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 12:45 IST

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): The South-West Monsoon is likely to hit Kerala's coast on Saturday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
As the per the weather forecasting agency, the monsoon, which will hit the state as a light trough, has built up in the sea along the west coast and is likely to remain there for the next couple of days.
"The east-west shear zone roughly along Lat. 10degN between 3.1 and 3.6 km above mean sea level across extreme South peninsula. persists and feeble offshore trough along the west coast also persist. In association with these favorable conditions, Southwest Monsoon is very likely to set in over Kerala during the next 24 hours," stated IMD in its All India Weather forecast bulletin issued on Saturday.
"A low-pressure area is very likely to form over the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea off Kerala-Karnataka coast around 9th June. It is likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify gradually," it added.
Besides this, the weather forecasting agency has also predicted that conditions are likely to become favorable for the advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of Northeastern states during next 48 hours.
With southwest monsoon expected to make its landfall today, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has issued an Orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts for June 10.
These regions are expected to get heavy to very heavy rains on June 10.
Moreover, Orange alert has been issued in Kollam and Alappuzha districts for June 9 and Yellow alert (heavy rain) has been issued in seven districts for June 9 and in five districts for June 10. (ANI)

