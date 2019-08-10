Monsoon fury: Navy evacuates over 1,000 people in Maha, Goa and Karnataka today

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): A total of 1,016 people including 602 women and 193 children were evacuated from various parts of deluge-affected areas in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Goa by the rescue operation teams from Goa Naval Area on Saturday.

With the help of two Advanced Light Helicopters (ALHs) provided by the Indian Navy to the authorities to carry out rescue operations in those areas which are not accessible by boats in Karnataka, as many as 36 persons were rescued from marooned areas in Uttara Kannada and its adjoining areas of the state.

Meanwhile, in North Goa, two teams were kept on standby in Pernem and Mapusa as the increasing water level necessitated the opening of the shutters of Tilari dam here.

Over 15 people who were stranded in the floods were also rescued by the Mapusa rescue team. However, the rescue operation teams were withdrawn after the area was confirmed normal.

As per the request of civil administration, teams will be deployed again in the area if a situation arises, informed the officials.

As several areas in these states were inundated in water owing to the heavy rainfall, rescue operations by the teams from Goa Naval Area at Kolhapur and Uttar Kannada district are in full swing. (ANI)

