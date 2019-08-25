Monsoon fury: Onion prices double in parts of Karnataka

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Onion prices have doubled to Rs 30 per kg in parts of Karnataka due to a shortage in supply caused by heavy rains and floods in North Karnataka and adjacent parts of Maharashtra, according to traders.

"Before floods, 1 kg onion used to cost around Rs 15, now it touches Rs 30 in the wholesale market and Rs 40 in retail shops and street vendors. We import onions from Maharashtra and also use the onions that are grown here but recent floods have damaged the roads in North Karnataka affecting the supply," said a trader, Subramani.

"Even trucks from Pune are stuck in major cities. We are waiting for fresh goods. Big trade agencies like Mourya Export in Pune, BLS Murthy and Nagappa Chetty in Bengaluru are also in panic," he further added.

Ranchita, a housewife said: "It is hard to run a house if the prices of onion will keep rising like this. People can not afford such costly onions. The prices of onion have now gone up to Rs 40, and if this continues, it will not be easy for a very large section of society to manage their house."

The traders fear that the onion prices may rise further up to Rs 60 due to the festival season. (ANI)