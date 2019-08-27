Monsoon fury: Onion, tomato prices soar in UP as flood hits supply

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Prices of onion and tomato have doubled to Rs 30 per kg in parts of Uttar Pradesh due to a shortage in supply caused by heavy rains and floods in some parts of the country.

"Rainfall has triggered a rise in the price of the vegetables here. But still at laest the seasonal vegetable should be selling at a low price. Tori, parval ke dam bhi bhad gaye hi Rs 60-70 mil rahi hi" said a customer Girish.

"People are now looking for other alternatives to save money. People are consuming pulses and kidney beans more so that they can avoid costly vegetables," he further said.

"The prices have doubled as compared to the past. The price of seasonal onion is Rs 30, tomato is Rs 30 per kg, potato is at Rs 15 per kg, bottle guard is Rs 40-50 per kg, corn is Rs 25 per kg and prices of other vegetables and fruits have also gone up as well. This has happened as excessive rainfall caused floods in the area and there is shortage now," said another customer Ravi Kumar

"The prices of vegetables are sky-high. People who came here to buy 1 kilogram are now buying only 50 grams. Some vegetables are not in the market. We are facing a lot of difficulties," said a customer Anil Kumar.

This year, excessive rainfall has caused flooding in many parts of the country including Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Assam. (ANI)

