Representative Image [File Photo/Reuters]

Monsoon hits Maharashtra; Delhi may receive moderate rain: IMD

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:29 IST

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Bringing relief from soaring temperature, the monsoon has finally hit Mumbai on Tuesday, covering the entire state of Maharashtra.
"Southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, Konkan and Maharashtra, some parts of north Arabian sea and south Gujarat and some more parts of Madhya Pradesh," stated IMD in its All India Weather Summary And Forecast Bulletin.
Delhi and its adjoining region are also likely to receive moderate rain today, the weather forecasting agency predicted.
The minimum and maximum temperatures of the national capital will hover around 26 degree Celsius and 34 degree Celsius with generally cloudy sky.
Apart from Mumbai and Delhi, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh.
"Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan and Goa and Arunachal Pradesh. Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat region, West Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Andaman and Nicobar islands," the organisation added.
Rough sea conditions are likely to prevail over southwest and west central Arabian Sea. The IMD has adviced fishermen not to venture into these areas. (ANI)

