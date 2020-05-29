Monsoon likely to hit Maharashtra by June 8: IMD

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI): Monsoon is likely to hit Maharashtra by June 8 and pre-monsoon activities are expected to start by May 30, said Dr Anupam Kashyapi, India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist, Pune.

On Thursday, the IMD announced that conditions are favourable in Kerala for the onset of the southwest monsoon on June 1.

"A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea from May 31 to June 4, 2020. In view of this, conditions are very likely to become favourable from June 1, 2020, for the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala," the IMD said in its bulletin.

It also stated that the southwest monsoon has further advanced into some parts of Maldives-Comorin area, some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (ANI)

