Meteorologist HP Chandra from Meteorological Centre in Raipur speaking to ANI

Monsoon likely to make landfall around June 18 in Chhattisgarh

ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 03:22 IST

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jun 11 (ANI): Much-awaited monsoon is expected to hit Chhattisgarh around June 18 and will cover the entire state by June 23, Meteorological Centre in Raipur has predicted.
"Monsoon reached Kerala at least eight days late. So it's expected to enter Chhattisgarh around June 18 and cover the entire state within next five days after that. So, it is expected to cover the entire state of Chhattisgarh by June 23," Meteorologist HP Chandra from Meteorological Centre in Raipur said on Monday.
Talking about the current heatwave condition in the state, Chandra said that it is expected to prevail for the next two days regarding which a warning has also been issued.
"Currently, there is a heatwave condition in the entire state, the temperature is 4-6 degree Celsius above normal. The condition is expected to persist for the next two days, we have also issued a heatwave warning," he said.
After a week's delay, the Southwest monsoon hit Kerala coast on June 8. (ANI)

2 children die due to electrocution in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 11 (ANI): Two children have died due to electrocution at Vimladevi Chawl in Kandivali East.

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 03:09 IST

8-yr-old girl raped in Bhopal: Shivraj Singh Chouhan demands...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jun 11 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanded termination of suspended police personnel who were probing the alleged rape of an eight-year-old girl, asserting that they showed negligence while carrying out the investigation.

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 02:33 IST

Bihar: Bus carrying wedding guests overturns, 20 people injured

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Jun 11 (ANI): At least 20 people were injured after the bus they were travelling in, overturned near Sahmalwa petrol pump under Baruraj police station limits in Muzaffarpur, on Monday late night.

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 02:28 IST

J-K: Fire breaks out in some bushes in Udhampur

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 11 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in some bushes in Sangoor village of Udhampur district in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 02:20 IST

Assam: Electric buses to be introduced in Guwahati soon

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Jun 11 (ANI): In an effort to reduce pollution, Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) will deploy 15 electric buses in the city under government's FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric vehicles) scheme.

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 01:51 IST

Rain lashes different parts of Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 11 (ANI): Rain accompanied by heavy wind lashed several parts of the city on Monday night, bringing the mercury down by a few notches.

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 01:08 IST

Mumbai Police initiates probe into hacking of Amitabh Bachchan's...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 11 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Tuesday said that they have informed Maharashtra Cyber about Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter handle being hacked allegedly by 'pro-Pakistan' Turkish hacker group, Ayyildiz Tim.

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 00:17 IST

Swaraj rebuts reports of her appointment as Andhra Governor

New Delhi (India), June 11 (ANI): Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj denied reports of her being appointed as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh after Union Minister Harsh Vardhan's tweet congratulating her for the same on Monday.

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 23:12 IST

Andhra: YSRCP, TDP workers clash; 10 injured

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): Ten workers of the ruling YSR Congress and Telugu Desam Party were injured in a post-poll clash at a village in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 23:04 IST

Vehicles arrive in Leh after snow clearance on Manali-Sarchu road

Leh (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 10 (ANI): First civilian vehicles arrived in Leh after Manali-Sarchu road was cleared of snow by the Border Road Organisation (BRO) earlier today.

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 22:48 IST

Kathua rape-murder case: Convict Sanji Ram's family demands CBI inquiry

Pathankot (Punjab) [India], Jun 10 (ANI): The family of convicted mastermind Sanji Ram on Monday demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter of rape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua, claiming that he has been "falsely" convicted.

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 22:35 IST

Harsh Vardhan congratulates 'Andhra Governor' Swaraj; later deletes tweet

New Delhi (India), June 10 (ANI): Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday congratulated BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on being appointed as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

