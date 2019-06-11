Monsoon likely to make landfall around June 18 in Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jun 11 (ANI): Much-awaited monsoon is expected to hit Chhattisgarh around June 18 and will cover the entire state by June 23, Meteorological Centre in Raipur has predicted.

"Monsoon reached Kerala at least eight days late. So it's expected to enter Chhattisgarh around June 18 and cover the entire state within next five days after that. So, it is expected to cover the entire state of Chhattisgarh by June 23," Meteorologist HP Chandra from Meteorological Centre in Raipur said on Monday.

Talking about the current heatwave condition in the state, Chandra said that it is expected to prevail for the next two days regarding which a warning has also been issued.

"Currently, there is a heatwave condition in the entire state, the temperature is 4-6 degree Celsius above normal. The condition is expected to persist for the next two days, we have also issued a heatwave warning," he said.

After a week's delay, the Southwest monsoon hit Kerala coast on June 8. (ANI)

