Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in next four days, heavy rain expected in Odisha: MeT Dept

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 4 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that heavy rainfall is likely in Odisha after the monsoon reaches Kerala in next 96 hours.

"The monsoon is likely to reach Kerala during the next 96 hours. After the onset of monsoon in Kerala, we will tell about Odisha advancement. In the next 24 hours, there will be thunderstorms at isolated places in the north and south Odisha," said HR Biswas, Director, MeT Department here on Tuesday.

"Cloud is moving towards the west to east. When monsoon clouds come, it will move from east to west. From June 8, there will be thunderstorm activity over Odisha along with heavy rainfall," he said.

The IMD has already issued warning about heavy rainfall. (ANI)

