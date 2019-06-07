Monsoon may be delayed but will be normal: Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): Maharastra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday reviewed drought situation in the state and expressed hopes of normal rainfall this year.

"IMD officials were present at the meeting. They have said that there will be normal rainfall this year and several districts in Maharashtra will receive rainfall. This is good news," said the chief minister after a state-level meeting on Kharif season preparations.

Fadnavis, along with his cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil, held a state-level preparatory meeting with farmers on the issue of Kharif crop and reviewed the drought situation in the state.

"Monsoon will be delayed this year but officials said it will be normal," he said.

"We are working hard. So our farmers can avail services on time. We also are sending 5 crore messages to farmers to inform them of a delayed monsoon," the chief minister said at the press conference.

Extending support from the government, Fadnavis said that banks have been instructed to give loans to farmers.

"Even if there is normal rainfall, the government will stand with the farmers and help them with everything they need," he added. (ANI)

