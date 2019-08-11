Visuals from NDRF personnel rescuing people in Gujarat.
Monsoon mayhem: NDRF rescues 47 students, 6 teachers from Gujarat school

Aug 11, 2019

Morbi (Gujarat)/ Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): As the flood situation continues to remain grim, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team on Saturday rescued 47 students and 6 teachers from Kasturba Gandhi Girls School in Morbi district.
In flood-affected Belthangady's Charmadi area, NDRF team rescued 85 stranded residents including two pregnant women and two toddlers in Belthangady's Charmadi area.
