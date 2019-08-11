Monsoon mayhem: Southwest Air Command deploys 8 helicopters for rescue ops in Gujarat, Maha

Gandhi Nagar (Gujarat) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): As many as eight helicopters have been deployed to provide assistance in the prevailing flood situation in Maharashtra and Gujarat, said South Western Air Command Chief Air Marshal HS Arora on Sunday here.

"To provide assistance in the prevailing flood situation in Gujarat and Maharashtra, Southwest Air Command has deployed 8 helicopters and more are standing by this task. In addition, transport air cart, relief materials, teams are there as per the requirements projected by the state governments," Arora said.

Adding that all the requirements for marooned people have been completed successfully so far, he said, "We are committed to meet all demands and help and save fellow citizens."

In Maharashtra and Gujarat, various teams of Air Force, Indian Navy, Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are carrying out rescue and relief operations in marooned areas.

While more than 2.85 lakh people have been displaced in Maharashtra, several parts of Gujarat were inundated in water due to floods caused by heavy rainfall in the state. (ANI)

