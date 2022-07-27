Monsoon rainfall had been normal during June 2022: Centre

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The monsoon rainfall had been normal during June 2022, for the country as a whole, as per the government statistics, which also depicted that there was excess rainfall over east and northeast India and deficient rainfall over Central India.

"The monsoon rainfall had been normal [92% of the Long Period Average (LPA)] during June 2022, for the country as a whole. The LPA of the rainfall for the month of June being 165.4 mm based on the data of 1971-2020. The rainfall in June is said to be normal if it is within 92% to 108% of LPA," said Government.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday also informed about the early onset of southwest monsoon and said, it was an inherent property observed in the inter-annual variability of monsoon behaviour.

"This year the monsoon onset over Kerala was on May 29, 2022, against the normal date of June 1 (3 days ahead of normal date) and it has covered the entire country on July 2, 2022, against the normal date of July 8 i.e. six days ahead of the normal date for monsoon coverage for the entire country," read an official statement.

The statistics by the Ministry of Earth Science also depicted that there was excess rainfall over east and northeast India and deficient rainfall over Central India.

"Monsoon remained active in July due to formation and movement of low-pressure systems across Central India and the monsoon trough lying to the south of its normal position," added the statement.

Quoting a report released by IMD, Dr Jitendra Singh informed that five states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Meghalaya and Nagaland have shown significant decreasing trends in southwest monsoon rainfall during the recent 30 years period (1989-2018).



The annual rainfall over these five states along with the states of Arunachal Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh also show significant decreasing trends. Other states do not show any significant changes in southwest monsoon rainfall during the same period.

