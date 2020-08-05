Monsoon rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Monsoon rains lashed parts of Delhi NCR on Wednesday after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms earlier in the day.

"Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain with gusty wind speed 20-40 kmph would occur over many places of Entire Delhi, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Noida and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," the IMD had tweeted.

Meanwhile, monsoon rains showered over several parts of the country, including Mumbai where a flood-like situation had been created and waterlogging was rampant. (ANI)

