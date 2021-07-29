Monsoon session: Cong Lok Sabha MPs to meet today

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Congress Lok Sabha MPs will meet at its Parliamentary Party office on Thursday, in view of the ongoing monsoon session.

This development comes after several Lok Sabha MPs threw papers and tore placards during proceedings in the Lower House on Wednesday.



Amid the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the 'Pegasus Project' issue, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been facing repeated adjournments during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

On July 18, ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi had reconstituted the party's parliamentary hierarchy in both houses, "to facilitate and ensure the effective functioning".

The monsoon session of the Parliament commenced on July 19 and will continue till August 13. (ANI)

