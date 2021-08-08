Monsoon Session: Floor leaders of Opposition parties to meet tomorrow at 10 am

New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Ahead of the final week of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, a meeting of floor leaders of Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha is scheduled to be held on Monday.

The meeting will be held in the Chamber of Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha at 10 am.

The business of both the Houses of the Parliament has remained majorly disrupted since the beginning of the session due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation.



Earlier on Wednesday, six TMC MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha after they created ruckus in the morning over the Pegasus spying issue.

Farmer unions and Opposition leaders have held demonstrations outside the Parliament demanding to scrap three farm laws.

Due to the uproar, both houses have been facing several adjournments.

Monsoon Session began on a stormy note on July 19 amidst uproar from Opposition parties who did not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union ministers to the Parliament. (ANI)

