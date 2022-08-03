Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 PM today amid Oppn uproar over 'misuse of central agencies'

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 PM on Wednesday amid uproar created by Opposition MPs over various issues including "misuse of Central agencies" by the Centre.

Shortly before the adjournment, the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was introduced in the Lower House. The Rajya Sabha too was adjourned following the Question Hour till 2 pm.

The Congress and the Shiv Sena on Wednesday tried to raise the issue of alleged misuse of central investigating agencies by the government in the Rajya Sabha but Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu disallowed them from doing so.

Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader M Mallikarjun Kharge and his colleague Deepender Singh Hooda, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi and AAP's Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha gave notices under rule 267 but they were not admitted.

"You know my position. These are all notices not worth to be taken up under 267," Naidu said.

Rule 267 provides for setting aside the business of the day to take up discussion on the issue being raised in such notice.

During a discussion over the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA ) in the Rajya Sabha, RLD's Jayant Chaudhary stated that in Uttar Pradesh during the period 2018-20, as many as 1,338 cases were registered under UAPA, according to the government's data. However, only 83 saw a conviction -- which accounts for a 6 per cent conviction rate.

"This proves that the application of the law is somewhat wrong. How will you sensitise the UP police towards the law?" Chaudhary asked MoS Home Nityanand Rai.

During the Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, AAP MP and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh raised the issue of that attack on a gurudwara in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Stating that the Sikh community has helped the public even amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, Singh lamented the attack on the community.

Also, the Lower House of the Parliament was adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday amid a ruckus created by the Opposition over the "misuse" of central agencies and other issues.

Earlier, Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and K Suresh submitted adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha, demanding a discussion over the recent searches at the offices of the National Herald by the Enforcement Directorate.

The Monsoon Session convened on July 18 and will conclude on August 12. (ANI)