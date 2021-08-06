Monsoon session: LS adjourned till 12 noon

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Even as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday urged the Opposition MPs not to disrupt the proceedings of the House, the Lower House was forced to be adjourned till 12 noon amid continued protests over various issues.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the condition of farmers who have been protesting on the borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws and to direct the Government to repeal the anti-farmers legislations.

Another party MP Manish Tewari moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the Pegasus report, an issue among others that has led to repeated adjournments of both the Houses of Parliament since the Monsoon Session commenced.

Terming the Pegasus issue a "matter of grave concern", Tewari stated that various reports have pointed out that the Government of India has procured the surveillance tool Pegasus developed by Israeli company NSO Group for surveillance of Journalists, Civil Society Activists, Politicians and Supreme Court Judges.

He further stated that the NSO group's policy is that clients are confined to "vetted governments" only it suggests that the spyware was used by the Government of India (GoI) and not any other private body.

Reputed agencies like Citizen Lab have found traces of the spyware on

some of the devices that were attacked, said the Congress MP in the adjournment motion notice.



This comes a day after the Lok Sabha was adjourned thrice on Thursday, amid sloganeering by Opposition Members.

The Lower House was first adjourned till 12 noon then for the second time till 2 pm and then for the third time till 4 pm.

Amid continued sloganeering and protests by Opposition MPs, a bill that seeks to do away with the contentious retrospective tax provision and will impact retro tax cases of Cairn Energy and Vodafone was introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced by the Finance Minister in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was also introduced in Lok Sabha yesterday.

The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19 and is scheduled to continue till August 13. (ANI)

