Monsoon session: LS, RS adjourned amid continuous uproar by Opposition

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Amid the continued ruckus created by the Opposition parties, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2:30 pm and the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 3 pm on Tuesday.

The Lower House has been adjourned five times on Tuesday first till 11:45 am, then till 12 noon, thereafter till 12:30 pm following till 2 pm and again till 2:30 pm.

On the other hand, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned thrice on Tuesday first till 12 noon, then till 2 pm and again till 3 pm.



Soon after starting the business on the sixth day of the Monsoon session of the Parliament, the Opposition parties started sloganeering over the 'Pegasus Project' media report issue.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday raised concerns about the continuous disruptions of the House.

Addressing the House, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said, "I am concerned about the media reports that some sections of the House are determined not to allow the House to function for the remainder of the session. Parliament is meant for making laws and to discuss public issues."

"Leaders of parties have voiced their concerns to me over the ongoing sorry state of affairs and for being deprived of raising issues of public concerns. I appeal to all of you to rethink this attitude," added Naidu.

Both Houses of Parliament have been witnessing protests from the Opposition parties over their demands since the start of the Monsoon Session last week. (ANI)

