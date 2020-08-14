Monsoon session of Haryana assembly to commence from August 26

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): The monsoon session of Haryana assembly will commence from August 26.

"The monsoon session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha will commence from August 26, 2020," Haryana Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

It said a decision to this effect was taken in the meeting of state cabinet held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday. (ANI)

