Monsoon session of parliament to begin on July 18

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): The monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 18.

The session is slated to conclude on August 12.



The session will coincide with the presidential and vice-presidential elections. While voting for the presidential election is slated for July 18, for vice-presidential election, it will take place on August 6, if necessary.

NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu and Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha are in the fray in the presidential election.

"The ninth session of Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, July 18. Subject to exigencies of government business, the session is likely to conclude on Friday, August 12," a Lok Sabha release said. (ANI)

