Monsoon to hit Telugu states after June 16: IMD Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 15 (ANI): The monsoon in Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh is expected to enter after June 16 as a result of the very severe cyclonic storm Vayu that skirted Gujarat coast on Thursday, the Meteorological Department has predicted.

On Wednesday, the weather department had issued a heatwave warning for several districts in the state till June 16.

"We expect monsoon to enter Telangana after 16 June, the same for Andhra. It will enter this region after 2-3 days. In south coastal Andhra, we have given heatwave warning for 3 days and in Telangana for 2 days. Monsoon is expected to be normal," said Mukund Rao, Meteorologist, IMD Hyderabad here on Friday.

The IMD had earlier predicted that the monsoon would arrive by June 12 but with Cyclone Vayu draining away all the moisture, the monsoon got further delayed resulting in a rise in temperature across the state (Hyderabad).

"On Friday, the temperature in most of the places was recorded between 37 to 42 degrees Celsius," he added.

The IMD on Sunday said that thunderstorm accompanied with hail and lightning (30-40 kmph) at isolated places are very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh today. (ANI)

