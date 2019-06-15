Mukund Rao, Meteorologist, IMD Hyderabad
Mukund Rao, Meteorologist, IMD Hyderabad

Monsoon to hit Telugu states after June 16: IMD Hyderabad

ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 04:00 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 15 (ANI): The monsoon in Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh is expected to enter after June 16 as a result of the very severe cyclonic storm Vayu that skirted Gujarat coast on Thursday, the Meteorological Department has predicted.
On Wednesday, the weather department had issued a heatwave warning for several districts in the state till June 16.
"We expect monsoon to enter Telangana after 16 June, the same for Andhra. It will enter this region after 2-3 days. In south coastal Andhra, we have given heatwave warning for 3 days and in Telangana for 2 days. Monsoon is expected to be normal," said Mukund Rao, Meteorologist, IMD Hyderabad here on Friday.
The IMD had earlier predicted that the monsoon would arrive by June 12 but with Cyclone Vayu draining away all the moisture, the monsoon got further delayed resulting in a rise in temperature across the state (Hyderabad).
"On Friday, the temperature in most of the places was recorded between 37 to 42 degrees Celsius," he added.
The IMD on Sunday said that thunderstorm accompanied with hail and lightning (30-40 kmph) at isolated places are very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh today. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 05:07 IST

Telangana cabinet expansion likely after June 19

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 15 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to expand his dozen-member Cabinet after June 19.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 04:44 IST

WB doctors' strike: BJP accuses Mamata Banerjee of shielding attackers

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party national secretary Rahul Sinha on Friday said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was to be blamed for attacks on doctors in the state and accused her of shielding the attackers.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 03:32 IST

CRPF jawan injured in Saraikella Naxal blast dies, officers pay tribute

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Jun 15 (ANI): Constable Sunil Kalita of 209 CoBRA battalion, who sustained injuries in an IED blast on May 28 during anti-naxal operations in Jharkhand's Saraikela succumbed to his injuries on Thursday (June 13).

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 03:31 IST

Priyanka Gandhi to meet workers 2-day a week to strengthen Congress

New Delhi (India), June 15 (ANI): With an aim to strengthen the Congress in view of the 2022 UP Assembly elections, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has decided to meet ground-level workers from eastern Uttar Pradesh two days a week in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 02:13 IST

Delhi HC quashes DU's new admission criteria for UG courses

New Delhi (India) Jun 15 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday quashed the new eligibility criteria for admission in undergraduate courses to Delhi University.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 02:12 IST

Cong' leader's kin thrashes woman with belt, stick; 6 arrested

Sri Muktsar Sahib (Punjab) [India], June 15 (ANI): Brother of local Congress leader thrashed a woman over a money dispute in Sri Muktsar Sahib district of Punjab, police said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 02:02 IST

Parliament to miss former PM Manmohan Singh as his decades-long...

New Delhi (India), June 15 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, also a renowned economist, will be missed in the upcoming Budget session of the Parliament as his nearly 30-year-long tenure as a Rajya Sabha member ended on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 00:15 IST

At introductory meet, Union HRD Minister Pokhriyal ticks off...

New Delhi [India], Jun 15 (ANI): Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has expressed his strong displeasure at absenteeism during an introductory meeting of heads of centrally funded institutions.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:58 IST

Sisodia 'pained' to know Sreedharan opposed Delhi govt's travel...

New Delhi [India], Jun 14 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said he is "pained" to know that former DMRC chief E Sreedharan has opposed the state government's proposal to make metro rides free of cost for women.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:52 IST

Nationwide celebrations on 20th anniv of Kargil War

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): To mark the 20th anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' a number of celebratory events have been planned in Dras in Jammu and Kashmir and in Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:40 IST

TDP denies reports of hiring Prashant Kishor's poltical consultancy IPAC

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson Lanka Dinakar on Friday dismissed reports that party chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had plans to rope in the consultancy, mentored by political strategist Prashant Kishor. Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:31 IST

NHRC takes suo motu cognizance over reports of children being...

New Delhi [India], Jun 14 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that there are several villages in Rajasthan's Banswara district wherein over 500 families were found to have allegedly used their children as pawn to get money for food.

Read More
iocl