Monsoon to reach Odisha 5-6 days late: IMD

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 3 (ANI): The monsoon will reach Odisha five-six days late this time, said Indian Meteorological Department's (MeT) local office here on Monday as the pre-monsoon showers were reported from parts of the state today.

Talking to ANI, HR Biswas, Director, local centre of IMD, said: "The monsoon will hit Kerala on June 6 after which any prediction about the arrival of monsoon in Odisha can be made. It is late by five to six days."

"Odisha will also witness a delay of five to six days in getting the monsoon rains. There is a possibility of delay even for 10 days," added Biswas.

He said that pre-monsoon rains were reported from Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Koraput, Kendujhar, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Gajapati, and Ganjam districts.

"There will be lightning, thunderstorms and light rains during next 24 hours in the state," he said.

The temperature has fallen in the state. And according to the MeT official, there is no possibility of heat wave now.

On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, at least eight people died and six got injured after parts of Odisha were struck by thunderstorm and lightning. Deaths were reported from Koraput, Kendujhar, Jajpur, and Ganjam districts of the state. (ANI)

