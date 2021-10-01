Monsoon to withdraw from Oct 6, says IMD

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some parts of northwest India will commence from October 6.



"Conditions are very likely to be favourable for commencement of withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some parts of northwest India from around 6th October 2021," the IMD said in a tweet.

Earlier on Thursday, IMD had predicted heavy rainfall in the parts of Gangetic West Bengal and isolated parts of Jharkhand. (ANI)

