Monsoons in Maharashtra likely to be delayed due to cyclone Vayu: Director, RWFC, IMD

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): The monsoon in Maharashtra will be delayed as a result of the very severe cyclonic storm Vayu that skirted Gujarat coast on Thursday, said Bishwombhar, the IMD said on Friday.

"South-west monsoons will be affected by the very severe cyclonic storm Vayu and as a result, they will be delayed in Maharashtra by at least a week if the effects don't wane off in the days to come," said Bishwombhar, Director of Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), India Meteorological Department (IMD).

He added that the intensity of cyclone Vayu will become negligible completely by June 16.

"The intensity of cyclone Vayu will go down by June 16 and it will change to a cyclonic storm by then. The cyclone will decrease in strength without affecting the Gujarat coast. It is not going to land on the Saurashtra coast as it has turned westwards," Bishwombhar said.

Earlier, the IMD said cyclone Vayu lay centred over the northeast and adjoining East Central Arabian Sea at 3:30 am on Friday.

"It remains practically stationary in last one hour about 240 km West of Diu (Gujarat) and 130 km nearly South-West of Porbandar (Gujarat)," a statement from IMD said. (ANI)