Month after Anantnag terror attack, J-K police unearths network of OGWs

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 18:30 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 11 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir police has unearthed a network of over-ground-workers (OGW) working in and around the town of Anantnag, a month after a terrorist attack in the district claimed the lives of 5 CRPF men and a police inspector.
Three OGW's were arrested by the police from the Anantnag town after they confessed to have harboured one of the terrorists who carried out the June 12 attack.
The police have also established the links of the attack to the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), based on the disclosure by the OGW's that the foreign terrorist was accompanied by Jaish Commander Fayaz Punzoo.
Five CRPF personnel were killed and three others sustained injuries when their patrol party was attacked by terrorists at KP road in Anantnag district on June 12. The incident had also claimed the life of district SHO Arshad Khan. (ANI)

