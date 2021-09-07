Month after eviction letter, bust of Ram Vilas Paswan installed in 12, Janpath bungalow

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): As the first death anniversary of former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on October 8 inches close, the fight for 12, Janpath bungalow is still on by Chirag Paswan. A bust has been installed of the former Union Minister and veteran Dalit leader Ram Vilas Paswan at the bungalow though the Urban Development Ministry has allotted it to Union Railway and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Former Union Minister and founder of Lok Janshakti Party's official residence at 12 Janpath was his residence for more than 31 years. Now, a controversy has arisen with some quarters alleging that junior Paswan and his party might continue their efforts to occupy the 12, Janpath bungalow in Lutyens Delhi.

ANI tried to contact Chirag Paswan, the son of Late Ram Vilas Paswan for his comment on the installation of the bust of senior Paswan in the 12 Janpath Bungalow but he did not pick up his phone. Even the office bearer of Chirag Paswan is not ready to open the gate of 12 Janpath for the media to take bust visuals of former Union Minister installed on the campus.

Yamini Mishra, president National Youth Wing of Chirag faction of LJP told ANI that there is no political motive behind installing a bust of Late Ram Vilas Paswan. "The purpose is that we respect Ram Vilas Paswan ji, who was like a guardian to all of us. He is known in this country as the second Ambedkar who worked for the welfare of Dalits, downtrodden and the oppressed section of society. Under Bihar's Ashirwaad Yatra, in Aurangabad, Alwar, his bust was already unveiled. The bust will be unveiled in different districts of Bihar and under that mission, his bust is installed here.



"He breathed his last in this residence and as far as I know, the Dalit Army was formed in 1982. Former Union Minister Paswan fought for the Dalit, deprived exploited section from here and we being the workers of the party, are going to unveil his statues all over the country," LJP leader Yamini Mishra told ANI.

Another close aide of Chirag Paswan on condition of anonymity told ANI that there is no politics behind the bust being installed at Late Ram Vilas Paswan's 12 Janpath bungalow. "You all know that the former Union Minister spent almost 31 years in this house and he was also a veteran Dalit leader of country. So, in his honour, his bust has been installed here," he added.

Ram Vilas Paswan died on October 8 after a prolonged illness. The bust was put up a few days ago. Chirag Paswan as the MP for Jamui Lok Sabha from Bihar, has been allotted 23 North Avenue.

The faction of LJP Chirag group feels that an eviction from 12 Janpath, which has been his father's house since 1989, will further help him in garnering sympathy and after couple of months, five state Assembly elections are scheduled to be held including Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand where dalit votes matter for BJP. So Chirag Paswan is testing water level of BJP through bust of his father Ram Vilas Paswan in Lutyens Delhi.

As per the rules of the Directorate of Estates of the Union Urban Development Ministry, Junior Paswan has to vacate the house within a month after receiving notice for vacating the building. (ANI)

