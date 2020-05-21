Months after tug of war with Priyanka Gandhi, CRPF creates dedicated VIP security wing

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Months after taking over the security of VVIP like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi and other dignitaries, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has created a new VIP security wing, which will only look after security-related matters.



The wing will function from Delhi and an Inspector General officer will handle this wing.



The CRPF had asked for a separate VIP sector headquarter and a range along with a training centre in its proposal.



The Ministry of Home Affairs in its order issued in November last year had withdrawn the SPG protection from Gandhi family and their security was given to the CRPF.



During initial days, CRPF, as well as some Gandhi family, faced issues with each other, especially when an unauthorised car entered into the residence of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The matter was escalated and Home Minister Amit Shah had to give a statement in Parliament.

Another controversy erupted during Priyanka Gandhi's Lucknow trip where she was found riding pillion on a scooter.



CRPF after this incident had said that while travelling, the protectee used a civilian vehicle, which was non-bullet resistant. CRPF termed the act of Priyanka Gandhi as "violation."



After these incidents, CRPF floated a proposal of having a separate Security Wing dedicated for VVIP security.



"In pursuance of the review meeting of Home Minister of India, a self-contained proposal for the creation of a separate VIP Security Sector HQr, VIP Security Range and VIP Security Training Centre (VSTC) for setting up of a permanent infrastructure was submitted to MHA," CRPF DG office said in its letter.



According to the letter, the MHA has advised the CRPF to establish the VIP Security Wing with the existing manpower.



"Keeping in view of the MHA's direction, it is decided to start functioning an independent VIP Security Wing headed by IG Rank officer duly assisted by one DIG and other corresponding staff under the supervision of ADG (Hqrs and Ops) Directorate. Accordingly, VIP Security Wing is created in CRPF Directorate on an ad-hoc basis at RK Puram, New Delhi," said the CRPF.



Prior to this, IG, Intelligence, was handling charge of VIP security. "One of the existing posts of IG will be converted into IG, VIP Security Wing. He will exercise all statutory and financial powers," said the CRPF.

The CRPF has also withdrawn the administrative control over 5 VIP Security Battalions, Range Noida and GC, CRPF, Greater Noida presently being exercised by IG Northern Sector. (ANI)

