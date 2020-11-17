Mooh Bandh Rakho: Campaign to create awareness on cyber fraud kicked off in Cyberabad

Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], November 17 (ANI): In a bid to increase awareness on cyber frauds and how to prevent them, a campaign called Mooh Band Rakho was on Monday launched in Cyberabad here during the International Fraud Awareness Week 2020.

The campaign, launched by the HDFC Bank Ltd, was initially aimed to contribute in the fight against COVID-19 and has now been extended to fighting cyber fraud. This is the second year HDFC Bank is participating in this awareness week.

As part of the campaign, a team of the HDFC bank also met Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Monday, who appreciated the efforts of the bank for creating awareness and said that the awareness on the latest frauds to the general public is the need of the hour.



Sajjanar also advised the public to refrain from sharing sensitive information over the phone and not to click unwanted links that come in social media and not to entertain any unknown apps.

"No bank will ask for sensitive information. Do not to fall prey to ponzi schemes, online gifts or rewards, etc as no one will give money or gifts freely and it is a reason to suspect such attractive offers," Sajjanar said.

According to the bank officials, the HDFC bank will conduct 1,000 workshops in the next four months across the country, in which awareness will be raised for following simple steps such as not sharing card details, CVV, expiry date, OTPs, net banking or mobile banking login ID and password, SMS, email and social media details.

This campaign comes in support of the International Fraud Awareness Week 2020, the global movement to minimise the impact of fraud, which is being held from November 15 to 21. (ANI)

