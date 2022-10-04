Moosewala murder case: "Black sheep in police", Punjab Minister blames previous govts for gangster Deepak Tinu's escape

Chandigarh [India], October 3 (ANI): Punjab Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Aman Arora on Monday alleged that Deepak Tinu, a close aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, escaped due to the presence of black sheep in the police force during previous Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) governments in the state.

Deepak Tinu, one of the main accused in the killing of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala, escaped from custody in Mansa district, police said Sunday.

Speaking on the security lapse, the AAP leader said, "Strict action will be taken against the black sheep who were born during the Congress and Akali regimes in the police force. If this happens again in the future, strict action will be taken against the black sheep. The officer whose name came in the matter has been dismissed and FIR has also been registered against him."

According to Punjab Police sources, "Deepak Tinu befriended the CIA in-charge of Mansa district, Preetpal Singh and after winning his trust he escaped with his girlfriend from Jhunir's guest house while the CIA in-charge kept sleeping in another room."



"There was a selfish motive behind the kindness of CIA in-charge Preetpal Singh on gangster Deepak Tinu. That is why the CIA in-charge was taking such a big risk by taking the gangster lodged in the high profile case in his car without handcuffs and without security," the sources said.

According to the source, this was not the first time that Pritpal Singh had brought a gangster like this without handcuffs and security.

"During the last one week of interrogation, gangster Deepak Tinu had befriended Preetpal Singh and he was given a selfish motive. After which CIA in-charge Preetpal Singh used to take gangster Deepak Tinu to meet his girlfriend at a guest house in Jhunir town, about 25 km from Mansa. Pritpal Singh had also provided mobile to Tinu," the source said.

CIA in-charge had started trusting him so much because of the greed given by gangster Deepak Tinu that he had even taken him to his house once.



Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Sunday said that an FIR has been registered against the errant police official on the escape of Deepak Tinu, a close aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for his alleged involvement in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, from custody in Mansa district.

Gaurav Yadav also informed that the officer has been apprehended and suspended under Article 311.

Tinu escaped from police custody in Mansa district, police said Sunday.

Tinu managed to ditch Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) officials when he was being brought from Kapurthala Jail to Mansa on remand in a private vehicle Saturday night, they said.

"Tinu was being brought to Mansa's CIA staff office from Kapurthala Jail when he escaped from custody. The accused had to be probed in connection with the Moosewala murder case," Mansa police said.

M S Chinna, IG, Bhatinda, said the police had deployed teams to find Tinu and that no police personnel will be spared if found involved in his escape.

Moosewala, 28, was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Mansa, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. The Punjabi singer was shot at point-blank range and was declared brought dead on arrival at the Mansa civil hospital.

The killers fired over 30 rounds at Moosewala, who was found slumped in the driver's seat by locals.

The investigation suggested Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind of the daylight killing. His close aide Goldy Brar, who is said to be based in Canada, is also under investigation in this case. Police have issued a Red Corner Notice against Brar through Interpol.

Moosewala had fought an election from Mansa in the last assembly election on a Congress ticket but was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla. (ANI)

