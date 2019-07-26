Moradabad: 698 old silver coins recovered from labourer

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): The city police have recovered 698 antique silver coins weighing 7.9 kilograms.

The recovery has been made from an individual, named, Ghulam Nabi who works as a labourer.

The coins have some Arabic inscription over them and the exact period that they belong to couldn't be ascertained.

Sharing details of the recovery, Circle Officer Lallan Singh said, "Ghulam Nabi had gone to Shimla for working as a labourer. While digging a road they got hold of these coins."

"A fight erupted between labors regarding the division of the coins. After this, we got to learn about the incident and sent a police team. The coins were confiscated and will be deposited in the treasury." (ANI)

