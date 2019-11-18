Moradabad: Aided by govt, farmers switch to medicinal crops to boost income

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 03:11 IST

BJP to stage 'Sadak Bandh' throughout Telangana on Nov 19, says K Laxman

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): BJP will stage a 'sadak bandh' throughout Telangana on November 19 against the acts of some officials in the state government who are acting like "agents of the ruling TRS" by going against those who sided with the TSRTC employees, said the party's state