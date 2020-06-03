Moradabad Civil Defence distributes earthen pots, urges people to provide water to birds amid scorching heat

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): The Civil Defence, Moradabad launched a campaign on Wednesday to distribute earthen pots free of cost to people so that they could keep water for the birds.

The civil defence started the campaign in Moradabad following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to aid the birds amid high temperatures.

Shobhit Gupta, Officer, Civil Defence, Moradabad, said, "We are encouraging people to keep water for the birds as it is very hot now after the rise in temperatures. We are creating awareness and asking people to keep water in these pots so that the birds can quench their thirst easily."

He added that so far more than 700 earthen pots have been distributed among the people for watering. The local police officers of Moradabad are also helping in the campaign. People have started keeping these pots at their homes, and have appreciated the campaign.

One of the locals said, "Since the temperatures are so high, keeping water in these pots will prove to be helpful for the birds. This is a very nice initiative by the civil defence." (ANI)

