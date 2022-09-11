Moradabad: Criminal with Rs 25k reward on head held in encounter

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): A wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head was arrested after an encounter by the Moradabad Police on Sunday.

The incident happened at around 3.40 am in the morning, in the area under the Belari Police station.

The Moradabad Police was conducting checks when two people were passing on a motorcycle. When the police asked them to stop, instead of stopping, they tried to escape the scene. But, another team of police came from the other side, leaving the suspects trapped. After this, both the suspects started firing at the police. In retaliation, police also fired at them, said Moradabad Police.

Both the suspects got injured in the cross-firing and were arrested. One of the policemen has also got injured in the firing.

One of the arrested is a dreaded criminal with multiple criminal cases against him, the police said. (ANI)