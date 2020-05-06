The food inspection team in the factory. Photo/ANI
Moradabad factory illegally manufacturing food supplements, medicines sealed: FSO

ANI | Updated: May 06, 2020 07:00 IST

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): A factory illegally manufacturing food supplements and medicines has been sealed, said Vinod Kumar Singh, Food Safety Officer.
"A factory where food supplements and medicines were being manufactured illegally was sealed on May 4. Samples of the food supplements and medicines have been sent to the laboratory for testing. If reports show their medicines are bad, a case will be registered against them," Singh told ANI.
He further said that their medicines will stay banned until further orders. (ANI)

