Moradabad: Fake currency worth Rs 5.92 lakh seized, 3 held

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh)[India], June 2 (ANI): Police on Saturday arrested three people here and recovered fake currency worth Rs. 5.92 lakh.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Lallan Singh, the operation was initiated based on information received from sources.

A search operation is underway to nab those who printed the fake notes, he said.

The notes were all of the denomination of Rs 2,000, informed the police.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on. (ANI)

