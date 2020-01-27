Moradabad fruit-vegetable market traders protest against poor hygiene

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Fruit and vegetable traders of Navin Mandi (New Vegetable Market) on Monday resorted to indefinite hunger strike against poor sanitation in the market area and shortage of shops.

"We are paying taxes. The government should also do something for us. We demand new shops and hygiene in the area," they said.

Claiming that no officer from the market administration has visited them till now, they said: "If our demands are not met, then we will continue this hunger strike."

"Our shops were built 30-35 years ago. They are on the verge of collapse. We have built tin-roofed shops. Now we are told to remove them. From where we will work," they asked.

Stating that some illegal markets are running in the town, they said that 408 licences are issued to the people, but only 158 shops are there in the market. (ANI)