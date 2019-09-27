Visuals of a man creating a ruckus (Photo/ANI)
Moradabad: Man on rampage under influence of steroids caught, sent to mental hospital

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 17:24 IST

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): A man, apparently a bodybuilder who under the influence of steroids went on a rampage was captured by police on Thursday and sent to a mental hospital.
According to the police, the man went on a rampage causing damage to property, screaming and beating up people before he was subdued with the help of locals using fishing nets and taken to a nearby hospital.
"He is mentally unstable because he took a high dose of a steroid. He damaged a Scorpio car with an iron rod and also caused injuries to an old man and a small child. We took him to a mental hospital for treatment as he has been referred to a mental hospital," said local police.
Dr Rajendra Kumar, Medical Superintendent of district hospital said: "One person was brought to us by police personnel yesterday. He seemed to be a bodybuilder by his physique. He was behaving abnormally, screaming a lot, breaking things and also beating up people on the road. He was hyperactive, talking rubbish and was moving here and there."
The man, he said, was referred to Bareilly Mental Hospital after an examination.
"The people accompanying him said he exercises a lot and it seems that he had used medicines to build his body. The use of such medicines affects the body and brain. Maybe he had used medicine for few days and after that, he stopped using it and it happens that suddenly stopping it shows side effects", he added.
"We can't say what kind of medicine he was taking but most of the bodybuilders use steroids to build their bodies. The use of asteroid in excessive amount and quitting suddenly is very dangerous for the body and brain," Dr Kumar further said. (ANI)

