Moradabad on alert in wake of Delhi violence, say police

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 25 (ANI): In the wake of violence in Delhi, an alert has been put in place in Moradabad on Tuesday, police informed.

ADG, Bareilly zone, Avinash Chandra carried out a flag march in the Kotwali police station area of the city with the force.

ADG Avinash Chandra told the media, "Police is alert in the wake of what has happened in Delhi. For the last one and a half hours, we were marching on foot and stopped at four places and communicated with the public."

During this time, he thanked all the respected citizens of Moradabad heartily and said that violent incidents have happened in many places for the last two months but the law and order situation is in control in Moradabad.

He further said, "We request everyone to maintain peace and mutual brotherhood so that no one is misguided and seek the cooperation of the general public in maintaining law and order in every situation." (ANI)

