Moradabad reports 1 death among 15 new COVID-19 cases

Moradabad [India], April 21 (ANI): As many as 15 more positive cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Monday late night, said Chief Medical Officer Dr MC Garg on Tuesday.

"Of the 15 new COVID-19 cases, one person who was admitted in Teerthankar Mahavir University (TMU) Hospital died on Monday," Dr Garg said.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in India is 17,656, of which 14,255 are active cases and 2,842 have recovered/migrated. As many as 559 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

