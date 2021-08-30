Moradabad residents happy to celebrate Janmashtami after easing of Covid restrictions, brisk business in markets

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 30 (ANI): People in Moradabad expressed their happiness at celebrating Krishna Janmashtami after easing of Covid restrictions and thronged the markets to shop for the festival.

"I am here to make purchases for the festival. We are going to celebrate the festival with splendour and take Laddu Gopal (child form of Lord Krishna) home. It feels good that the lockdown has been lifted and we are able to celebrate Janmashtami this year," said a customer buying an idol of Lord Krishna.

"Our financial situation was not good last year because of lockdown. But this year we're going to shop to our hearts' content and celebrate the festival with great zeal," said another customer.



The shopkeepers also exhibited excitement on a huge turn out of customers. "This year, there are many customers in the market unlike the last year," said Vipin Gupta, a shopkeeper selling idols.

"We are also trying to cater to the customers' requirements. We have brought small idols according to their budget," he added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday issued guidelines for the Janmashtami celebration in the state and mandated social distancing and wearing of masks for all devotees visiting the temples.

Janmashtami celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. The devotees observe a fast on the day and offer prayers in the temples. (ANI)

