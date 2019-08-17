Moradabad: Wanted criminals arrested after exchange of fire; policemen injured

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Two personnel of Moradabad Police were injured after being fired upon by two fleeing criminals in the district on Friday.

In the retaliatory action by the police team, two criminals, wanted in different cases, were also wounded and arrested.

All injured were shifted to hospital for medical aid and were said to be out of danger.

Sharing details of the incident, Vishal Yadav, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thakurdwara, Moradabad said, "Thakurdwara police stations inspector was conducting regular checking drive when the two suspects were asked to stop. They were chased as they attempted to flee following which the goons started firing. The police team also retaliated in self-defence. Two policemen were also injured in the cross-fire."

He also stated that the two criminals have confessed conducting a robbery in the district.

"Primary investigation has also revealed their involvement in a murder case. We are further gathering more details", DSP Yadav added.

Police have also recovered two country-made pistols and seven live cartridges from the criminals. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

