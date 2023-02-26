Morale of police force must remain high for establishing rule of law: CM Yogi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 26 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that Mission Employment is moving forward with the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that security and rule of law are the prerequisites for good governance and therefore, the morale of the Police force must remain high.

Addressing the appointment letter distribution program of 9,055 Sub Inspector Civil Police, Platoon Commander PAC and Fire Officers selected by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board organized at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan under Mission Employment, CM Yogi added that while the Police force must be friendly and sensitive towards the common man, they must not spare criminals and anti-social elements, following the policy of zero tolerance towards crime and criminals.

The CM congratulated the selected candidates and their parents on the occasion and said that they must upgrade their skills and knowledge of technology to deal with the new age crimes.

"Earlier, crime was geographical, but today it is not restricted by borders. We will be able to control crime only when we think ten steps ahead of the criminal. To prevent cybercrime in the state, our government has set up cyber police stations and help desks in 18 ranges", he said.

CM Yogi said that the state government has done excellent work in the field of women's safety as well. Uttar Pradesh is one of the leading states in the country to implement e-prosecution, he pointed out. "We are working towards police reforms. Since 1973 there was a demand for the Police Commissioner system in the state. Today, the Police Commissioner system is implemented in seven cities of the state, giving a sense of security to the people.

CM Yogi said that this is the same Uttar Pradesh, where investors once closed their businesses and left the state. There was mass migration from towns like Kairana and Kandhla. He said the people who were forced to flee Kairana have come back home and the now criminals have run away from the town.

"This has been possible because of improved security. He said that recently the Global Investors Summit (GIS-23) was organised in UP, which was attended by investors from both within the country and abroad. The investors who were earlier afraid to come to UP stayed in Lucknow for three days and 25,000 of them signed investment proposals worth Rs 35 lakh crore," he said.

"During previous government, 1.5 lakh police posts were vacant and as many as 54 Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) had been dissolved. We reorganized the PACs and filled all the 1.5 lakh vacant posts in the police force. Today the number of women in the police force has increased three times. As many as 18 cities of the state are on way to become safe cities", the CM remarked.



Speaking about India's G-20 persidency, CM Yogi said that in the first year of Amritkal, India is presiding over the G20 under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. A three-day summit related to its digital economy was organized in Lucknow in which representatives of organizations from 20 countries, seven friendly countries and seven other countries also participated.

He said that both during the G20 and GIS, the delegates were impressed by the arrangements and hospitality. They appreciated the behaviour of the police towards them and the citizens.

"If there is no misbehavior with any guest and citizen, people do not get stuck in traffic jams and there is no place for any kind of anarchy and hooliganism, then we should believe that we are going in the right direction", CM Yogi remarked further.

He also encouraged the selected candidates to sweat more during training to prepare themselves for the police force.

CM Yogi said that today people's perception of Uttar Pradesh has changed in the last six years.

"Six years ago, our youths had to hide their identity outside Uttar Pradesh. Districts had earned bad name for no fault of theirs, but because of poor governance system. There were many districts of the state whose youth did not want to be named. The fault was not with the land, but with the system. Today the people of 75 districts of the state can proudly take the name of their district. Today people can say that they are from Azamgarh", he said.

CM Yogi said that the Fire Brigade was devoid of basic facilities and today it boasts of state-of-the-art facilities. Three women battalions have also been formed. New battalions of PAC are also being formed in sensitive districts.

"In 2017, the training capacity of the Police force was only 6,000, which has increased three times now. Infrastructure facilities have been increased in police lines, police stations and police outposts. Compared to 2017, the number of women personnel in the Police force has also trebled," he said and added that Uttar Pradesh is building its own forensic institute, in which the course will start from this session itself.

CM Yogi said that the government is also taking forward its Safe City programme with 18 municipal corporations on the way to becoming Safe Cities. CM Yogi said that since 2017, his government provided 5.5 lakh government jobs. (ANI)

