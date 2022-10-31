Morbi bridge collapse: NDRF dispatches five teams for rescue operation

Morbi (Gujarat) [India], October 30 (ANI): National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has dispatched five teams on Sunday for a rescue operation after more than 60 people died in a cable bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city.

Soon after the incident three NDRF teams, two from Gandhinagar and one from the Baroda regions of Gujarat were dispatched, informed the defence officials.

A little later, two more NDRF teams were airlifted from Vadodara airport to Rajkot airport in Gujarat, informed defence officials.

"Two more NDRF teams are being airlifted from Vadodara airport to Rajkot airport," NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahidi told ANI.

Earlier, NDRF Director General Atula Karwal told ANI that "three NDRF teams have already been dispatched two from Gandhinagar and one from Baroda to assist in the rescue operation following the accident in Gujarat's Morbi city in which several people fell into Machchhu river after a suspension bridge collapsed".



Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter and said, "local administration is engaged in relief work with full readiness, and NDRF is also reaching the spot soon".

The Minister also mentioned in the tweet that he spoke to Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi and other officials regarding the accident, and said he is "deeply saddened by the accident" which took place earlier in the day when the bridge, which was recently reopened for public after renovation, collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people standing on it.

"I am deeply saddened by accident in Morbi. I have spoken to Harsh Sanghvi, Minister of State for Home, Gujarat and other officials in this regard. Local administration is engaged in relief work with full readiness, NDRF is also reaching the spot soon. The administration has been directed to provide immediate treatment to the injured," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

As per eyewitnesses, several women and children were on the hanging bridge when it snapped. There are reports that several people have suffered injuries. They are being rushed to hospitals

Soon after the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.

The Prime Minister also spoke to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi and sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops. He has also asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored and extend all possible help to those affected. (ANI)

