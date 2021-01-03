More arms, ammunition, grenades recovered during operation in J-K Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 3 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Army have made third consecutive recovery of arms, ammunition and grenades in Poonch district after the arrest of three terrorist associates in Mendhar area, read a release by the police.

The fresh recovery has been made on Sunday morning during an operation in LoC village Dabbi of Balakote.

Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch Ramesh Angral said that three terrorist associates were arrested on December 28 last year in Balakote area near Line of Control (LoC) with six hand grenades.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mustafa Khan, Mohammad Yaseen and Rayees Ahmed, police said.

The SSP said that during sustained interrogation of the trio, some more vital clues were developed after which Police team headed by SDPO Mendhar Zaheer Jafri and Army launched an operation in Dabbi village located ahead of LoC fence in Balakote from where a consignment of arms, ammunition and grenades have been recovered on Sunday morning.

The recovery includes one pistol, three pistol magazines, thirty-five bullets and five hand grenades.



Angral said that today's recovery is the third recovery under this module of terrorist associates busted in LoC area of Mendhar.

He further informed that Jammu and Kashmir Gazanvi Force is the militant outfit which was operating this module from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The SSP said that Jammu and Kashmir Gazanvi Force apart from militant activities is now also trying to carry out militant activities and is attempting to target religious places with an aim to trigger communal tension in Jammu region.

He added from the first recovery of six hand grenades from the arrested three persons, it is evident that grenades were to be lobbed on religious places in Ari and Mendhar town areas of Poonch district.

The second recovery was made from Dabi village wherein two pistols, seventy bullets and two grenades were recovered.

"The handlers from across used to drop the consignment in hidden patches right in front of Indian locations and these arrested terrorist associates than managed to pick it up for further carriage in the hinterland," the SSP said.

The total recovery made so far includes 13 grenades, 3 pistols, 5 pistol magazines, 105 pistol bullets, 4 Pakistan-made balloons, one flag of Tehreek ul Mujahideen Jammu and Kashmir and 18 posters of J&K Gazanavi Force. (ANI)

