More BSF jawans deployed in J-K's RS Pura due to foggy weather

RS Pura (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 30 (ANI): Amid the foggy weather conditions in winters, more Border Security Force (BSF) jawans have been deployed to the RS Pura area of Jammu and Kashmir to prevent infiltration.

Speaking to ANI, a BSF jawan said, "More BSF personnel have been deployed in the RS Pura area of Jammu and Kashmir due to foggy weather conditions in winters."

"We have to stay more alert in winters. Besides the deployment of additional manpower, there are extra duty hours. There is no chance of any infiltration," BSF jawan said.



Another BSF jawan said that they perform the duty by keeping their hearts filled with the feeling of patriotism.

"Every day we come here and perform our duties with the feeling of patriotism filled in our hearts. We always work for the safety of our nation," he said.

BSF is also equipped with the latest night vision cameras which helps them keep an eye on the area of manual patrolling.

"We need to keep an eye on these cameras round the clock. It gives a clear vision in every weather including winters, rainy, etc. Whenever we witness any kind of infiltration on the location, we immediately inform the team from here," another BSF jawan added. (ANI)