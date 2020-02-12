More delay in issuance of death warrant in Nirbhaya case

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): A Delhi court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the plea seeking fresh death warrant against the four death row convicts in 2012 gang-rape and murder case.

The court had on Tuesday sought response from the four convicts on a plea filed by the victim's parents and the Delhi government seeking issuance of a fresh death warrant.

"Let the justice be done, even though heaven falls," the court observed on Wednesday and was of the opinion that a convict is entitled to legal aid until his last breath.

"However the concern for expeditious justice also needs to be considered... In view of this, list of empanelled advocates in Delhi Legal services authorities be provided to the father of Pawan Gupta (one of the four convicts) and a copy be provided to (Tihar) jail Superintendent too. Convict Pawan is at liberty to choose any counsel of his choice from the list of the empanelled advocates," the court observed.

Public prosecutor Irfan Ahmad informed the court that advocate AP Singh is no longer a lawyer of Pawan Gupta, one of the four death row convicts. Ahmad informed the court that notices were served to the convicts but advocate AP Singh refused to accept notice for Pawan Gupta by saying that he is not representing Pawan in the case.

Nirbhaya's mother, Asha Devi broke down in the court seeking the issuance of fresh death warrant against the four convicts.

"What about my rights? I am standing with folded hands. Please issue the death warrant. I am also human. It has been more than seven years," she said.

She further said: "I am wandering here and there to get justice for my daughter. These convicts are using delaying tactics. I don't know why the court is not able to understand this."

She broke down for the second time during the court hearing and then left the courtroom. "I am losing faith and hope now. The court must understand the delaying tactics of the convicts. Now if a new lawyer is provided to the convict Pawan, the lawyer will take his own time to go through the case files," she said.

The court has adjourned the hearing for tomorrow. The court has also asked to provide the list of empanelled advocates to convict Pawan and the Jail Superintendent.

The mother of 2012 gang-rape victim feels that the judge does not want to fix a date for hanging the convicts and is supporting them. "I appeal to the Supreme Court to issue the death warrant as the Patiala House Court is in no mood to issue a fresh death warrant," she said. (ANI)

